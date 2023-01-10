Afroman Just Flipped Police Raid Footage Into A Hilarious Video With Almost 2M YouTube Views

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

If there’s one thing Afroman possesses, it’s a sense of humor (OK, and maybe a little bit of weed). Last August, the “Because I Got High” rapper was away on tour when he learned the Adams County Sheriff’s Department had decimated his Ohio home. Apparently, they were looking for narcotics but came up empty handed. Dismayed by the events that unfolded, Afroman was forced to clean up the mess the authorities left behind (unless he got high, of course).

Using footage of the camouflage nightmare that descended on his home, Afroman put together a video called “Will You Help Me Fix My Door.” Since its release at the top of 2023, the clip has racked up nearly two million views on YouTube. The best part? He’s making fun of the authorities who wrongly assumed they had a criminal on their hands. He also gets the chance to question why his paperwork includes the word “kidnapping.”

“Let me ask you something officer: Any kidnapping victims inside my suit pockets?,” he sings as we see police searching his closet. “Are there any kidnapping victims in my suit pockets?/You crooked cops need to stop it/There are no kidnapping victims in my suit pockets.”

R.A. The Rugged Man tweeted about it on Monday (January 9) and applauded Afroman for exposing the police for what the rapper described as a “witch hunt” at the time. He wrote: Yooooo! This is hilarious. The cops raided AFROMAN’s house for narcotics and ‘kidnapping’ so he made a song and video out of the footage. Brilliant.”

Yooooo!!! this is hilarious The cops raided AFROMAN's house for narcotics and "kidnapping" so he made a song and video out of the footage. Brilliant 🤣 (@ogafroman) https://t.co/VCpvyQ2up8 — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) January 9, 2023

High or not, Afroman is also running for president—at least that’s what he says. In what appears to be a direct result of the police raid, he’s determined to have the final say when it comes to cannabis possession.

“I’m running for president of the United States of America,” he posted last month. “Vote for Joseph afroman, foreman recreational cannabis in all 50 states mandatory body cameras on all police officers or no paychecc.”

Wait, what was I just doing?