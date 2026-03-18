Afroman Tells Jury Deputies Raided His Spot For Nothing, Then Sued Him For Rapping About It

Afroman testified Tuesday that the deputies’ raid caused everything, and he’s just exercising his right to criticize what they did to his home.

Afroman took the stand Tuesday in his Adams County trial and didn’t hold back. The rapper, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, faced seven sheriff’s deputies suing him over music videos he made from footage of their 2022 raid on his home.

His defense was simple: they raided him, found nothing, and he made songs about it.

“All of this is their fault,” Afroman told the court. “Fact, they never should have came to my house in the first place. Fact, if they hadn’t came to my house, they wouldn’t have put themselves on the video camera and in my music career. All of this is their fact. All of this is their fault. And they have the audacity to sue me. These people and you are the predators and the victim at the same time.”

The deputies claim he used their likenesses without permission and damaged their reputations. Afroman says he was exercising his First Amendment right to criticize law enforcement. The raid happened in August 2022 when deputies showed up with guns drawn, broke down his door, and found absolutely nothing. No drugs. No charges. Just a broken gate, damaged property, and cash that came up $400 short.

So Afroman did what he does. He made music. His security cameras caught everything. His wife recorded on her phone. He dropped an album called Lemon Pound Cake, named after the moment one deputy apparently paused mid-raid to stare at a lemon pound cake his mother had baked. The song went viral. Millions of views.

He posted the raid footage on Instagram. He put the deputies’ faces on T-shirts and sold them. He released a second song called “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.” Even as the trial approached, he dropped new videos on YouTube. The deputies weren’t happy about any of it.

The ACLU called this lawsuit “nothing short of absurd.” Civil liberties groups warned that a verdict against Afroman would chill free speech, essentially telling Americans they can’t publicly criticize what cops do to their homes. The core question is straightforward: can police sue a homeowner for using his own security footage to criticize their conduct?

“I don’t go to their house, kick down their doors, flip them off on their surveillance cameras, then try to play the victim and sue them,” Afroman said.

The trial continues throughout the week. An eight-person jury will decide if Afroman crossed the line or if the deputies are trying to use civil litigation to silence criticism.