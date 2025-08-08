Al B. Sure’s Book Deal Collapses Over Diddy Demands, Now Lawyer Investigating Conspiracy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Al B. Sure’s memoir about his life and accusations against Diddy got shelved after his publisher demanded more dirt and his lawyer hinted at sabotage.

Al B. Sure was ready to tell all about Diddy and drop some heavy claims in his upcoming memoir, but now the whole thing’s been iced by his publisher and his lawyer’s screaming possible sabotage.

The book, titled Do You Believe Me Now?, was supposed to be Al’s no-holds-barred story—loaded with wild accusations about Diddy, questions surrounding Kim Porter’s death and even claims that someone tried to take him out.

But according to his lawyer Robert J. Hantman, Simon & Schuster wanted more dirt on Diddy than Al was comfortable dishing.

“Simon & Schuster wanted him to include more stuff about P. Diddy, but he didn’t really want to go there,” Hantman told Page Six.

The publisher hit pause on the release after creative differences over how deep Al was willing to go in talking about Diddy. That’s when things started getting weird.

Earlier this year, Al claimed his life was in danger over what he knew.

“If you actually knew what they did to me, there was a bounty on my head,” he said.

He also hinted that his health scare wasn’t by chance and might’ve been linked to Diddy’s circle. “I believe this to be the case. Yes. Absolutely. My first time saying it,” Al said. “Remember, I’m the only one who spoke up and I’m the only one left alive.”

Al B. Sure also alleged that Diddy paid off media outlets to kill stories about Kim Porter’s passing and has been trying to silence him for years. He even questioned the legitimacy of Porter’s posthumous memoir and called for a deeper investigation into her death.

Now Al’s legal team is digging into whether someone behind the scenes tried to tank his book deal on purpose.

“If someone interfered we’re going to investigate. We’ll speak to Bo Dietl. We’re thinking of getting Bo Dietl to investigate,” Hantman said.

For those who don’t know, Bo Dietl is a former NYPD detective turned private investigator/actor/podcaster.

He’s worked on everything from high-profile criminal cases to corporate investigations, and he’s been linked to multiple celebrity and political scandals over the years, in addition to having roles in movies like Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman.

Al’s book was meant to be a complete look into his life—from music to medical battles—but it sounds like the publisher was way more focused on the Diddy drama than Al’s actual story.