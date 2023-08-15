Allen Iverson Congratulates Post Malone For “White Iverson” Joining Spotify’s Billion Club

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Back in 2015, Post Malone grabbed a lot of music fans’ attention with his “White Iverson” song. That track drew inspiration from legendary Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

Post Malone’s “White Iverson” has now amassed more than 1 billion streams on Spotify. The Republic recording artist celebrated his debut single joining the streaming service’s Billion Club in a video filmed in London’s O2 Arena.

“It feels super cool that the song does connect with people, and I’m just happy to bring joy into anyone’s life when I can,” said Post Malone in the 2-minute clip shared on Spotify’s YouTube channel and social media pages.

He continued, “It’s an amazing feeling for me, and that really gave me the confidence and the courage to keep attempting to do what I love. I just appreciate all the support, and it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world for me. Thank you.”

Post Malone has ten songs in his catalog that reached the 1 billion streams landmark on Spotify. His other massive streaming hits include “Sunflower” (2.9 billion), “Rockstar” (2.7 billion), and “Circles” (2.2 billion).

“Congrats on 1 billion Spotify streams,” expressed Allen Iverson to the Texas native in the “Billions Club: The Series” video. “The whole world loves this song and I’m honored to be a part of it. Keep that same form, Post.”

In addition to racking up a billion plays on Spotify, the official “White Iverson” music video surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The RIAA also certified “White Iverson” with a Diamond Award (10 million units).

Post Malone released his latest studio LP, Austin, on July 28. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 113,000 first-week units. Austin became Malone’s fifth Top 10 album of his career.