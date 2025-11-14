Antonio Brown Makes Bail With Strict Conditions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown walked free from Miami jail Thursday after posting $25K bail on attempted murder charges, now wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Antonio Brown emerged from Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday afternoon, embracing freedom after posting $25,000 bail on a second-degree attempted murder charge that could land him behind bars for 15 years.

The 37-year-old former NFL superstar walked out wearing civilian clothes, immediately hugging his attorney Mark Eiglarsh before heading to a nearby food truck.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer had ordered his release on Wednesday, but not without conditions: Antonio Brown must now wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain under house arrest at his home in Broward County.

“He no longer has a passport. He’ll be living at his home. I look forward to working with him zealously on this case,” Eiglarsh told the judge during Wednesday’s bond hearing.

Prosecutors had fought hard to keep Brown locked up, arguing the wealthy former athlete possessed the resources to flee the country. Their concerns weren’t unfounded. Brown had been living in Dubai for several months before his extradition back to the United States.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: The legendary Antonio Brown leaving jail after 7 days in custody and posting a $25K bond for his attempted m*rder charge.



AB walked out of jail and immediately went to a food truck with his attorney.



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IQXE58J9EI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2025

The charges stem from a May 16 incident at a celebrity boxing match in Miami, where authorities allege Brown grabbed a handgun from a security officer and fired two shots at Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu following an earlier fistfight.

According to the arrest warrant, one bullet grazed Nantambu’s neck. Brown’s defense team disputes the prosecution’s version of events. In addition to being shot at by Brown, Nantambu is also infamous for crashing Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

The attorney maintains Brown acted in self-defense, pointing to social media posts where the former wide receiver claimed he was “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

Eiglarsh also pushed back against suggestions that Brown fled to Dubai to avoid prosecution.

“He didn’t flee to Dubai,” the lawyer insisted. “He always had a desire and intention to answer this case.” The attorney noted Brown has business interests in the Middle East and always planned to return for trial.

Brown appeared at Wednesday’s bond hearing via video link, wearing a red jail uniform and speaking only to answer the judge’s questions. If convicted on the attempted murder charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star spent 12 years in the NFL, recording 928 receptions for over 12,000 yards and 88 total touchdowns. His last professional season was 2021 with Tampa Bay, where he helped the team win a Super Bowl championship.

Brown’s legal troubles mark another chapter in what has been a tumultuous post-NFL life. The All-Pro receiver’s career ended amid various controversies, but this attempted murder charge represents his most serious legal challenge to date.

As he awaits trial, Brown must comply with strict conditions, including GPS monitoring and house arrest. Any violation could land him back in jail without the possibility of bail.

The case is expected to proceed through the Miami-Dade court system in the coming months, with Brown’s legal team preparing a self-defense strategy for what promises to be a high-profile trial.