Antonio Brown’s Attorney Claims Self-Defense In Miami Shooting After Dubai Extradition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s legal team says he acted in self-defense during a Miami shooting after being extradited from Dubai.

Antonio Brown landed back in Florida under serious legal scrutiny after being extradited from Dubai to face second-degree attempted murder charges tied to a May 2025 shooting outside a celebrity boxing match in Miami.

The 37-year-old former NFL wide receiver is accused of opening fire and injuring at least one person during the incident, but his attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, insists Brown acted lawfully.

“I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense,” Eiglarsh said in a statement shared by NBC Sports. “The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Brown’s legal team is leaning on Florida’s “stand your ground” law, which permits the use of deadly force if someone reasonably believes it’s necessary to avoid death or serious injury.

Prosecutors, however, are expected to challenge whether the threat had already ended when Brown allegedly pulled the trigger.

The case took an international turn when U.S. Marshals located Brown in Dubai. He waived his right to fight extradition and was first returned to New Jersey before being transferred to Florida for legal proceedings.

If convicted, Brown faces up to 15 years in prison and significant financial penalties.

The charges mark one of the most serious accusations the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers player has encountered in a career often overshadowed by off-field incidents.

Brown’s NFL tenure spanned 12 seasons, including stints with the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders.

Despite his on-field success, his personal life has frequently drawn headlines for legal disputes and erratic behavior.