Antonio Brown’s Freedom Ends As U.S. Marshals Extradite Him From Middle East Hideout

Antonio Brown was captured and extradited after a 4-month manhunt following the Miami shooting at a boxing event.

Antonio Brown is behind bars after a dramatic conclusion to a months-long international manhunt that ended with his extradition from Dubai to Miami.

The former NFL superstar was apprehended by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, bringing closure to a case that began with gunfire outside a celebrity boxing match in Little Haiti.

The 37-year-old wide receiver had been evading authorities since May 16, when police say he opened fire during a confrontation at an amateur boxing event hosted by influencer Adin Ross.

According to Miami Police spokesperson Mike Vega, “Miami Police confirm that U.S. Marshals have apprehended Antonio Brown and that he has been extradited to the U.S.”

The arrest warrant alleges Brown fired shots at a jeweler who had previously sued him, with surveillance footage capturing the altercation that preceded the shooting.

Brown’s legal troubles stem from what investigators describe as a parking lot melee that escalated into violence. Police initially detained the former Pittsburgh Steelers star at the scene but released him after questioning.

However, the victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambusu, identified Brown as the shooter, while witness interviews and video evidence led to attempted second-degree murder charges being filed weeks later.

By then, Brown had already fled the country, apparently heading to the Middle East, where he continued posting on social media despite the outstanding warrant.

The Miami Herald reported that Brown had been “gallivanting in what appears to be Dubai,” posting cryptic messages including “I’m out the country. Ain’t no more child support. Tell your mama get a job.”

His Instagram account showed him behind the wheel of a black Lamborghini just last week, advertising for online sports betting with the caption “Locked in, living good, and VIP energy hits different.”

Brown’s fall from grace represents one of the most dramatic collapses in modern sports history. The Central Michigan product once appeared destined for the Hall of Fame after leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017, and touchdown catches in 2018.

His seven Pro Bowl selections and four First-Team All-Pro honors with Pittsburgh established him among the elite receivers of his generation.

However, his career unraveled spectacularly across multiple teams.

After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh following reported conflicts with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brown had brief, tumultuous stints with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

His time with Tampa Bay ended in equally dramatic fashion when he stripped off his uniform mid-game and ran shirtless across MetLife Stadium during a 2022 matchup against the New York Jets.

He has attributed some of his erratic behavior to CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a brain condition linked to repeated head trauma in football players.

“He thought he would get a free kill,” Nantambu said. “He plays gangster and plays the police at the same time, then he blames CTE.”

Nantambu claims their beef started after he accused Brown of stealing a custom pendant during a 2022 trip to Dubai.