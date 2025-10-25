Armani White Criticizes Media Portrayal Following Disorderly Conduct Charge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Armani White defended himself against TMZ’s coverage of his Kentucky arrest, refusing to be portrayed as a criminal after highway filming incident.

Armani White refuses to let media outlets paint him as a criminal after his October 12 arrest for filming a music video on Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

The Philadelphia rapper was arrested for disorderly conduct when police found him dancing on the concrete median of I-75 in Newport, Kentucky, while filming content with his tour crew.

The 29-year-old artist was touring with Grammy-winning singer T-Pain when the incident occurred.

TMZ covered the arrest extensively, releasing Tolbert’s mug shot and police bodycam footage while making comments about his appearance in the booking photo. The coverage prompted White to address the situation during a packed concert in Birmingham, Alabama last weekend.

“I smiled in that mugshot because I refuse to let anyone paint me as a criminal. Or tell a story about me thru images that falsify who I am and the legacy I’m leaving behind for kids looking up to me or watching me. I laugh with the world as much as possible but that still doesn’t allow y’all to play with my castle.” Armani White said.

According to police citation records, officers responded to reports of people running on the highway. When they arrived, they found White and his crew filming on the interstate’s concrete median, disrupting traffic.

White gained international recognition in 2022 with his viral hit “BILLIE EILISH,” which sampled The Neptunes and sparked a massive TikTok challenge that reached millions of users.

The track’s success led to a collaboration with its namesake, Billie Eilish, who joined him for a live performance in 2023.

The rapper has been building his career since the 2010s, earning a spot at Jay-Z’s Made In America festival in 2018 after years of attending as a fan.

Earlier this year, White performed his first NFL halftime show during the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

White released his debut album “Keep In Touch” in 2019, followed by the EP “Things We Lost in the Fire,” which referenced a tragic house fire that claimed family members when he was young.

This week, he dropped a music video for “MOUNT PLEASANT,” teasing his upcoming album set for October 31 release.

The arrest has not derailed White’s tour schedule, as he continues performing alongside T-Pain across the country.



