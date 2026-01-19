A$AP Rocky Honors A$AP Yams 11 Years After Overdose Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky paused his “Don’t Be Dumb” album rollout to honor late mentor A$AP Yams with an emotional tribute.

‌A$AP Rocky stepped away from celebrating his massive album success to honor the man who made it all possible.

The Harlem rapper posted an emotional tribute to A$AP Yams on Sunday, marking 11 years since his mentor’s tragic death. Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb album just shattered streaming records with 35.43 million first-day Spotify plays.

The project already moved over 130,000 vinyl units before hitting digital platforms. Industry predictions show the album could debut at number one on Billboard 200 with 300,000 to 320,000 total units.

But none of that mattered on Yams Day.

“I LOVE U STEVE , U STILL CHANGING MY LIFE FOR THE BETTER A WHOLE DECADE LATER , HAPPY YAMS DAY! #LONGLIVEYAMS,” Rocky wrote on Twitter.

I LOVE U STEVE , U STILL CHANGING MY LIFE FOR THE BETTER A WHOLE DECADE LATER , HAPPY YAMS DAY! #LONGLIVEYAMS — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 18, 2026

Steven Rodriguez, known as A$AP Yams, founded A$AP Mob in the late 2000s.

He discovered Rocky around 2008 when the future star was just starting to take rap seriously. Yams brought industry knowledge from his time as a Diplomat Records intern. The mentor shaped Rocky’s early career trajectory and helped build the A$AP Worldwide empire.

Yams connected Rocky with the right producers, taught him about Hip-Hop history and guided his artistic vision during those crucial formative years. Everything changed on January 18, 2015.

Yams was found dead at age 26 in his New York apartment. The medical examiner ruled his death an accidental overdose from mixed drug intoxication, including opiates and benzodiazepines.

IF YOU MISSED THE LIVESTREAM PERFORMANCE YOU CAN WATCH IT FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS ON @PRIMEVIDEO , @TWITCH , or @AMAZONMUSIC 🔥!!!https://t.co/WaXkCWDa1l pic.twitter.com/22fxWh81SD — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 19, 2026

A$AP Mob members initially disputed the overdose ruling. They claimed Yams died from sleep apnea complications. The official toxicology report later confirmed the presence of multiple substances in his system.

Rocky dedicated his 2015 album At. Long. Last. ASAP to Yams’ memory.

The project featured Yams as executive producer, completed using his creative input and vision. Every Yams Day since then brings the same ritual of remembrance.

This year’s tribute carries extra weight with Rocky’s career resurgence. Don’t Be Dumb marks his first album since 2018’s TESTING. The eight-year gap between projects makes the success even sweeter.

Fourteen tracks from Don’t Be Dumb debuted inside Spotify’s US Top 100.

“Helicopter” leads the charge as the album’s breakout single. Streaming numbers suggest Rocky could claim his first number-one album.