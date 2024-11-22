Azealia Banks Bewildered By Kim Kardashian’s Raunchy Robot Antics 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Controversial artist Azealia Banks reacted to Kim Kardashian posing provocatively with her new Tesla robot and utility truck.

Azealia Banks is both saddened and confused by Kim Kardashian, who has been causing a stir on social media all week after debuting her new Tesla toys, a humanoid robot and electric utility truck.

Her latest eyebrow-raising photos with the high-tech creations sparked a multitude of reactions as social media users struggled to determine what to make of the SKIMS founder’s provocative poses.

On Thursday (November 21), outspoken rapper Azealia Banks weighed in on the topic, expressing concern for Kim Kardashian.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she wrote alongside some of the photos. “It seems really sad :(”

It seems really sad 🙁 https://t.co/jzLFMpAYaA — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 21, 2024

The backlash began earlier in the week, with critics questioning if Kardashian was tacitly signaling her support for Elon Musk or even an endorsement of Donald Trump after the President-elect nominated the billionaire for a government role.

While Banks’ comments about Kardashian may seem like a departure from her typical one-sided rants, they align with her previous defenses of the reality TV star.

In 2022, the “Anna Wintour” hitmaker tore into Kanye West, branding him an “abusive psychopath” for publicly “bullying” daughter North West. Banks also accused him of trying to “wreck” Kardashian’s mental health.

Then, during an interview last year, Banks recalled West telling a crowd at a presidential campaign rally in 2020 that he considered aborting their eldest child.

“You’re a f###### idiot for basically sacrificing the mental health of your daughter,” she told The Guardian. “Just because you can’t get attention from Kim Kardashian, you turn it on your f###### daughter. Kanye, you’re an abusive a###### and you’re a p#### for picking on that little-ass girl.”