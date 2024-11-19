Kim Kardashian Accused Of Secretly Supporting Donald Trump  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian recently unveiled her new Tesla Optimus Robot, sparking criticism that she is a covert Donald Trump supporter.

Kim Kardashian is being accused of “soft-launching” her support of Donald Trump after showing off her new Optimus Robot.

The humanoid bot is a creation of Elon Musk’s Tesla, and social media users believe the SKIMS founder used the robot to signal her covert support for Trump. The President-elect recently appointed the world’s richest man and former Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, to jointly lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency when he takes office.

On Monday (November 18), Kardashian shared a video of her interacting with the robot on social media, sparking backlash.

“this is the covert Trump administration endorsement,” one user shared.

“The subtle but not so subtle Trump alignment bc lol to watch,” another person said. “u might as well just say it atp Kimmy.”

The criticism continued after Kardashian shared another video featuring the robot and Musk’s Cybercab.

“Soft launching being a Trump supporter is CRAZY,” read one response.

Shortly before the election, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, Saint West, shared unfavorable memes about Kamala Harris on his YouTube channel. Kardashian later deleted the account, but her latest post has fans believing it wasn’t a mistake.

“Kim’s son posting that Kamala rant definitely came from him listening to his mother’s conversations,” one critic said.

Donald Trump Was Disappointed Kim Kardashian Failed To Endorse Him in 2020

Kim Kardashian did not endorse either candidate in the 2024 Presidential election. She previously showed support for Biden following his election victory in 2020, something Trump reportedly considered a betrayal.

“I was disappointed in Kim,” Trump said, adding, “I get along with her fine. I got along with her then-husband — in fact, he endorsed me and all that stuff.”

Donald Trump then referenced Kim Kardashian’s criminal justice advocacy.

“But with Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn’t get done with anyone else. Then, in order to be accepted by Hollywood, she didn’t endorse me.”