Azealia Banks Ignites Outrage With Pro-Israel Performance In Tel Aviv

Azealia Banks sparked backlash after performing in Tel Aviv wrapped in an Israeli flag, defying a global cultural boycott.

Azealia Banks performed in Tel Aviv Thursday night (October 9), wrapped in an Israeli flag and wearing a Star of David necklace, defying a widespread cultural boycott and reigniting her controversial relationship with the region.

Ahead of her set at Ganei Yehoshua amphitheater, the Harlem-born rapper donned a shirt emblazoned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s name.

“I love the Jews,” she said. “My love story with the Jews goes far, far back.”

Her appearance in Israel marked one of the few international performances in the country since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Many artists have avoided performing there amid mounting pressure from the “No Music for Genocide” campaign, which launched in September and called on musicians to pull their work from Israeli distribution platforms.

Azelia Banks in Israel!!! Partying and loving the Jewish state!!@iiwasinthee212 pic.twitter.com/FkPAGR52TN — Betar Worldwide (@Betar_USA) October 9, 2025

Banks’ current stance is a sharp departure from her past. In 2018, she said she would never return to Israel after what she described as racist treatment during a previous visit.

That same year, she made antisemitic remarks on social media, claiming Jewish people had “complete control over African-American entertainment.”

But in June 2025, she publicly declared herself “a Zionist” and has since used her social media platforms to defend Israel and criticize pro-Palestinian artists.

Her performance and online commentary drew a wave of criticism. One user posted, “Oh she a different type of p############,” alongside a video of Banks onstage draped in the Israeli flag.

Oh she a different type of p############ https://t.co/P5YMzyXZF4 — THESE P#### N##### NOT FEELING ME. (@000Troop) October 10, 2025

Another wrote, “the way she embarrassed herself sounding like ass and showing up for 150 people max for 7 shekels and now she’ll be blacklisted from the 3 garages in queens she would have been booked in order to support paying her rent.”

the way she embarrassed herself sounding like ass and showing up for 150 people max for 7 shekels and now she’ll be blacklisted from the 3 garages in queens she would have been booked in order to support paying her rent😭— https://t.co/JIjUqPtmMp pic.twitter.com/khjuaFk6dt — Pop Clocked | AddisonCrave (@PopClocked) October 9, 2025

“There’s absolutely no f###### way, this b#### has completely lost it,” said another user, reacting to a clip of Banks preparing for the show with a Star of David headpiece.

There’s absolutely no f###### way, this b#### has completely lost it https://t.co/2ddRbF1coe — IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) October 9, 2025

Despite the backlash, Banks has leaned further into her pro-Israel stance. She announced she plans to dress as the Queen of Sheba for Halloween, referencing the biblical figure’s meeting with King Solomon.