Bad Bunny Bows Down To Harry Styles, Apologizes For Insult

Bad Bunny has Apologized to pop star Harry Styles, after an insulting message popped up during his set at Coachella!

Bad Bunny displayed an apology to Harry Styles during his Coachella performance.

During his headlining set at Coachella’s second weekend the “Soy Peor” singer displayed an apology on the screen behind him to the “As It Was” star – for having displayed a potentially insulting message about Harry onscreen the weekend prior.

On April 14th, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) performed his hit “El Apagón,” while the video screen behind him displayed a Twitter post that read, “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagaon.”

Fans interpreted the message as shade on the British singer.

“Sorry Harry,” read a new message displayed behind Bunny’s Friday performance. “It was a mistake from my team. We love you.”

A representative for Bunny clarified to Rolling Stone that the Puerto Rican singer did not approve of the original tweet displayed during his first set.

The visual content company that produced the images for Bunny’s set – Sturdy.co – also reportedly confirmed the claim, but insisted they did not intend to insult Harry with the display.