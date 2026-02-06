Bad Bunny Feeling The Pressure Before Historic Halftime Show

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny revealed he’s having trouble sleeping before his Super Bowl halftime performance as political criticism continues to mount.

Bad Bunny can’t get a good night’s sleep. The Puerto Rican superstar admitted he’s battling nerves before his Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The 30-year-old reggaeton artist spoke about his pre-show jitters during a recent Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden. He described feeling overwhelmed by the massive platform he’ll command for 13 minutes.

“I’m not sleeping well,” Bad Bunny confessed. “This is bigger than just me performing. It’s about representing my culture on the world’s biggest stage.”

The Grammy winner’s anxiety comes as political figures continue attacking his selection.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently said the NFL “won’t be able to sleep at night” over their choice. House Speaker Mike Johnson called it a “terrible decision.”

But Bad Bunny isn’t backing down. He filmed his halftime announcement trailer in Puerto Rico and plans to showcase the island’s rich musical heritage. His recent album Debí Tirar Más Fotos won Album of the Year and celebrates Puerto Rican culture through salsa and traditional genres.

“This isn’t my halftime show, this is for everyone,” he told Apple Music executives when they asked about his goals.

The performance represents the NFL’s push to grow its Latino audience. The league identified the 70 million U.S. Latino population as a “critical growth area” several years ago.

Despite previous reports, ICE agents will not be present or doing enforcement operations at the Super Bowl, according to Department of Homeland Security sources.

The NFL partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2019 to select halftime performers and promote cultural initiatives. Goodell said he trusts Jay-Z’s judgment on booking decisions.

“Jay-Z understands the platform,” the commissioner explained at a sports conference. “It doesn’t get real deep because he knows I’m not going to challenge him.”

Bad Bunny’s performance will air live on NBC and Peacock this Sunday (February 8) during Super Bowl LX, featuring the Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots matchup.