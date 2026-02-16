Bad Bunny Super Bowl Show: Obama Gets It, Trump Doesn’t

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Obama praised Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show while Trump raged about Spanish lyrics, but the FCC found zero violations.

Former President Barack Obama just schooled Donald Trump on what real leadership looks like.

Obama praised Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl halftime show while President Donald Trump threw a public tantrum about hearing Spanish on television.

Obama called Bad Bunny’s performance “smart because it wasn’t preaching” during a recent interview with Brian Cohen.

He said the show demonstrated community and brought people together across language barriers. The former president highlighted how viewers who don’t speak Spanish still connected with the intergenerational celebration they witnessed.

“It was showing. It was demonstrating and displaying this is what a community is,” Obama explained.

He pointed to moments such as the elderly woman serving drinks and kids dancing with their grandmothers as examples of the beloved community Dr. King envisioned.

Donald Trump took the opposite approach. He called Bad Bunny’s performance the “worst-ever” and “disgusting” on social media. The current president complained that most of the show wasn’t in English.

Republican lawmakers joined Trump’s outrage campaign. Rep. Andy Ogles from Tennessee demanded a full Congressional investigation into NBC and the NFL.

He claimed the performance was inappropriate and violated broadcasting standards.

The Federal Communications Commission investigated the complaints and found zero violations. Sources told multiple outlets that Bad Bunny committed no rule violations regarding profanity or obscenity.

The FCC noted that singing in Spanish doesn’t violate any broadcasting regulations.

This cultural divide shows exactly why Trump and MAGA remain so disconnected from modern America. Bad Bunny represents the largest Spanish-speaking generation in U.S. history.

His music tops charts and fills stadiums across the country. Yet Trump acts like hearing Spanish is some kind of personal attack.

The contrast became even starker when Turning Point USA tried creating its own “All-American Halftime Show” as a counter-programming stunt.

The conservative organization claimed five million people watched their alternative featuring Kid Rock and other right-wing performers.

Candace Owens exposed the whole operation as fake. She revealed that TPUSA filmed their show two weeks before the Super Bowl at a Georgia soundstage.

The organization paid around 180 people $250 each to fill the small audience, according to Owens.

“They scammed their view count,” Owens said on her show. She explained how TPUSA filmed multiple takes over two days to create the illusion of a live performance.

Kid Rock faced his own scandal when viewers noticed obvious lip-syncing during his “Bawitdaba” performance. The audio and video didn’t match up, making it clear he wasn’t actually singing.

Kick Rock later admitted the show was pre-recorded but denied lip-syncing, blaming “audio sync issues.”

The whole TPUSA production became a perfect metaphor for Trump’s movement. They created fake crowds, fake energy, and fake authenticity while attacking the real thing.

Bad Bunny delivered genuine culture and community while they manufactured outrage and artificial alternatives.