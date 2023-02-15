BBC To Produce Kanye West Documentary & Podcast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yet another documentary about Kanye “Ye” West is in the works. The United Kingdom’s national broadcaster, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), will produce a feature tentatively titled We Need to Talk About Kanye.

According to Deadline, investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar is the person behind the forthcoming Kanye West doc for BBC. Azhar previously worked on The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship in 2021.

We Need to Talk About Kanye will explore West’s journey to becoming one of the most famous entertainers of all time. In addition, an eight-part The Kanye Story podcast series will accompany the documentary.

The main conversation about Kanye West has changed substantially over the last several decades. Many of his fans went from viewing the 24-time Grammy winner as a musical genius to viewing him as a hate-mongering antisemite.

Last year, West spent weeks spewing antisemitic rhetoric that began with the rapper/producer threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. Ye also celebrated Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and he went on a media run with white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah released the Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy in 2022. The Netflix-distributed jeen-yuhs earned an Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series nomination at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.