Benzino Warns 50 Cent Over Taunts, Says He Will Shoot & Ask Questions Later

Benzino delivered a stern ultimatum to 50 Cent during a Real Lyfe Productions interview after the rapper mocked his hospitalization.

Benzino issued a stern warning to 50 Cent after the rapper mocked his recent hospitalization on social media.

The drama began when Benzino and Althea Eaton had a heated encounter, which became public.

Eaton, who previously appeared on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, had a run-in with Benzino that gave 50 Cent ammunition for his social media trolling campaign.

50 Cent wasted no time posting memes about the situation, making fun of Benzino across his Instagram account.

The G-Unit founder has been targeting Hip-Hop figures with his trademark social media antics for years, but this time Benzino decided to respond with serious threats.

The former co-owner of The Source magazine told Real Lyfe Productions he won’t tolerate any further disrespect from 50 Cent

“If you a man and if you really got a problem with me, then let’s fight, let’s get it all over with, because I don’t want to keep going through this, because somebody’s gonna get hurt for real,” Benzino said. “And it ain’t gonna be me. Because in my head, I know what I got to do. I’m not gonna be getting shot up, beat up. I done been shot up before. I’m not getting shot up no more. I’m gonna shoot first, and it’s gonna be questions later.”

The conflict stems from 50 Cent’s social media response to Benzino’s hospitalization on February 26.

Benzino revealed that his ex-fiancée, Althea Eaton, showed up at his house with Crime Mob’s Diamond and allegedly struck him with her car while taking their son Zino from a school bus stop.

Police officers witnessed the incident and called an ambulance to transport Benzino to the hospital. He sustained injuries to his arm, head and back during the encounter with Eaton’s vehicle.

Eaton denied intentionally hitting Benzino and suggested he was exaggerating his injuries for attention.

The former couple appeared together on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 3 in 2014 before their relationship ended around 2015-2016.

50 Cent posted an image of Benzino wearing a neck brace with the caption “GOD TOLD ME TO SHARE THIS.” The G-Unit founder’s mockery prompted Benzino to retaliate by wearing merchandise featuring 50 Cent’s deceased mother.

Benzino explained his frustration with 50 Cent’s support system during the Real Lyfe Productions interview. He criticized the rapper’s connection to Eminem and its impact on public perception of their ongoing feud.

“A guy like 50… I’m not surprised, you know what I’m saying? You know, the bozo that he is, I’m not surprised at what he did,” Benzino said. “But what disappoints me is his fans…a big part of his fan base are white people from that Shady camp. Since he’s Em’s mascot and they hold him dear as far a fan base, whoever he goes up against, they’re gonna support him.”

Benzino concluded his warning by emphasizing his determination to avoid future confrontations while making his position clear to 50 Cent and anyone else who might challenge him.

“I’m not going through that pain no more. I’m just not. And I’m not starting trouble with anybody,” Benzino said.