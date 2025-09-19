EXCLUSIVE: Best Buy Wants Out Of Diddy Assault Case Involving Contest Winner

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Best Buy requested to be dismissed from the Diddy-linked civil lawsuit, claiming it had no role in the alleged 2006 assault and was wrongly included.

Best Buy wants no part of the civil lawsuit tied to Diddy, telling a federal judge it had nothing to do with the alleged 2006 assault at the center of the case and should be removed from the litigation entirely.

The lawsuit was filed by LaTroya Grayson in December 2024. She claims Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her during a party in New York City.

Grayson claims she was invited to the event through a radio contest and traveled from Oklahoma to attend, only to be drugged and assaulted by the Bad Boy founder.

She is seeking $15 million in damages.

In a court filing, attorneys for the electronics retailer argued that the plaintiff’s attempt to link Best Buy to the alleged incident relies on “speculation” and fails to show any real connection.

The company stated that it was only mentioned in the complaint due to a separate album listening event it had sponsored, which took place days earlier and at a completely different location.

Best Buy’s legal team said the claims against the company are not only unsupported but also fall outside New York’s statute of limitations. They argue that the causes of action listed — including RICO violations, negligence and emotional distress — either don’t apply to Best Buy or are time-barred.

The company also pointed out that Grayson failed to respond to its earlier motion to dismiss several of the claims, reinforcing its position that it should not be included in the case.

Grayson’s lawsuit also names Bad Boy Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Delta Air Lines, a promoter, a radio station, and the hotel where she stayed. She alleges the defendants conspired to lure her to the party using deception and threats, profiting from a scheme that led to her assault.

Diddy has denied the accusations. His legal team called the lawsuit “pure fiction,” claiming Grayson “has no memory of the events, does not know who was involved and never spoke to Combs.”