Beyoncé Closes Cowboy Carter Tour With Surprise Destiny’s Child Reunion In Las Vegas

Beyoncé closed her Cowboy Carter Tour in Vegas with a jaw-dropping Destiny’s Child reunion, joined by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Beyoncé lit up Allegiant Stadium on Saturday (July 26) in Las Vegas with a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion during the final night of her Cowboy Carter Tour.

The signing icon stunned the crowd when she brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for their first public performance together since Coachella in 2018.

The trio ran through a short but high-energy set, including “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath,” before joining Beyoncé on her Renaissance-era track “Energy,” complete with the viral “Mute Challenge.”

Beyoncé introduced the moment with a single line that sent the stadium into a frenzy: “Destiny’s Child, b####.”

🚨 BEYONCÉ, KELLY & MICHELLE NA COWBOY CARTER TOUR!



SETLIST:



– LOSE MY BREATH

– ENERGY

– BOOTYLICIOUS#CowboyCarterTour pic.twitter.com/ku4dIhbGJR — Beyoncé Brasil 𐚁 (@beyoncebrasil) July 27, 2025

The performance then flowed into a solo from Blue Ivy, who took center stage for “Deja Vu.” The transition had many online calling it a symbolic handoff.

Destiny’s child passing the torch to Blue Ivy. A historic moment. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/J4cfWWdZG0 — J (@jaymesguzman) July 27, 2025

Blue Ivy coming out right after Destiny’s Child is truly the continuation of a legacy,” one person posted.

Others speculated that the moment hinted at what’s next for Beyoncé’s trilogy of albums. Renaissance dropped in 2022, Cowboy Carter followed in 2024, and now all eyes are on Act III.

“What if Act III is a Destiny’s Child reunion album. Act…3. DC…3?,” one user wrote.

What if Act III is a Destiny’s Child reunion album. Act…3. DC…3? pic.twitter.com/DDZAdj65ao — Michelle 🤭 (@TheBaddestMitch) July 27, 2025

Some guessed the next project could lean into rock or gospel, while others urged patience.

“Yall so pressed for act iii, damn let Cowboy Carter era end. That’s yall problem now..wanting microwaveable meals for music.”

The Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour wrapped after 32 stadium shows across North America and Europe.

Destiny’s Child officially disbanded in 2006, but have reunited for major events, including the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and their 2018 Coachella set.