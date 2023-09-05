Diana Ross Leads SoFi Crowd In Singing “Happy Birthday” To Beyoncé

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diana Ross joined Beyoncé live onstage at the SoFi Stadium on Monday night (September 4), which just happened to be Queen Bey’s 42nd birthday. Beyoncé was in town for the final Inglewood stop of her RENAISSANCE World Tour, and Ross came out to help celebrate the occasion.

In footage uploaded to social media, Ross sang “Happy Birthday to You” as the crowd joined in. Beyoncé appeared overjoyed as one of her musical idols serenaded her in front of the packed venue.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told the lead singer of The Supremes. “This is the legendary Diana Ross. There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

Numerous Celebs Showed Up In Inglewood To Watch Beyoncé Perform

A star-studded list of concertgoers attended the tour’s final night at the Los Angeles area. The sold-out audience reportedly included Chris Rock, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Normani, Brandy, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more.

The RENAISSANCE World Tour reportedly became the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history, surpassing Madonna’s Sticky & Sweet Tour (2008 and 2009). Beyoncé will head to Vancouver, Seattle, Houston, New Orleans and Kansas City in the upcoming weeks.

The RENAISSANCE album arrived on DSPs in July 2022 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with more than 332,000 first-week units. Bey’s seventh studio LP has remained on the weekly rankings for 56 weeks.

RENAISSANCE also earned Beyoncé eight Grammy nominations, including nods for Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. She won four awards at the 65th annual ceremony, making her the most-awarded person in Grammy history.