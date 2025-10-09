Bia Fires Back At Cardi B’s Diss Track: “Girl, Go Enjoy Your Pregnancy”

Bia didn’t hold back when asked about her ongoing feud with Cardi B during a recent sit-down with Hot 97, brushing off the Bronx rapper’s latest diss with a sharp retort and redirecting attention to her upcoming debut album.

Bia, who’s gearing up to release her first full-length project, BIANCA, on Friday (October 10), addressed Cardi’s pointed lyrics on “Pretty & Petty,” a track from Cardi’s 2024 album “Am I the Drama?” that reignited tension between the two artists.

“Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy,” Bia said during the interview. “I don’t want to get on your ass again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady.”

The friction between the two rappers has been simmering for over a year, sparked by accusations that Cardi lifted creative ideas from Bia. What began as mutual respect in 2021 turned sour in 2023 after Bia liked a tweet suggesting Cardi had borrowed her style.

“It started on the phone, and she called me screaming like 15 times back-to-back. So that respect is out the window,” Bia said. “The yelling was because I liked a tweet for the similarities between the creative. You bully them out of how they feel or the creative that you stealing. You can’t bully everybody you know I’m saying there’s a real truth to what’s going on.”

Cardi later addressed the situation through music, including a verse on the “Wanna Be” remix where she name-dropped Bia and accused her of chasing clout. Bia responded with her own track “Sue Me” and Cardi dropped “Pretty & Petty,” from her new album Am I The Drama? in which Cardi took aim at Bia’s looks and career.

However, Bia made it clear she’s not interested in dragging the beef out any longer.

“I’m glad she got that. I’m glad she felt like she could get that off,” Bia said. “But, but overall, like for real, I knew it was coming. Cause like, this is rap, I’m competitive. So like, I diss you, you diss me, but you diss me, I diss you. It’s like, it was like a thing that, that we know, we know what the reasons were and why it was all happening. So I just, I like, it’s part of the game. I’m not gonna keep going back and forth with you and the writer, this is a year later.”

Cardi has claimed her response was driven by Bia’s mention of her children in lyrics. But Bia insists that wasn’t her intent.

“I didn’t speak about her kids. I didn’t speak negatively about her kids,” she said. “I spoke negatively about her, but I used their names because that’s rap. It’s wordplay. It’s a metaphor. Even if those weren’t her kids’ names, the bars would have still worked. So like, okay, noted. That’s the only part that I see. But we see when people talking about people’s kids online all week. That wasn’t that.”

Instead of continuing the back-and-forth, Bia is focused on the release of “BIANCA,” which she describes as her most personal and expansive project to date.

The 16-track album includes collaborations with Key Glock on “DADE,” a single featured on the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack, and “Birthday Behavior” with Young Miko. Another track, “WE ON GO,” served as the anthem for the WNBA playoffs and was also featured in NBA 2K26.

“BIANCA” marks Bia’s first official LP following a string of EPs including “Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado” (2018), “For Certain” (2020), and “Really Her” (2023). She told Nessa the album represents growth, honesty and a fearless approach to her artistry.

While the feud with Cardi has drawn headlines, Bia appears ready to move on.

“You have to know that this happens to artists every single day,” she said. “It’s not even about her. It’s about that you have smaller artists or artists who don’t have as big of a platform and their creative gets reworked by bigger artists… It’s not just me. I can pull out five songs that she did it to. So it’s like, let’s just be real about that. The issue for me is a creative issue.”