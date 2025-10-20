BIA Responds To Cardi B Reference Track Release & Explains Why Ariana Grande Collab Never Came Out

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

BIA strategically avoided responding to Cardi B on her debut album BIANCA, choosing artistic integrity over feuding drama.

BIA delivered her long-awaited debut album BIANCA last Friday (October 10) through Epic Records, marking a decade-long journey since signing with Pharrell Williams’ I Am Other label.

The Massachusetts-bred rapper chose strategic timing over quick momentum, despite opportunities following her Billboard Hot 100 top 20 collaboration “Whole Lotta Money” remix with Nicki Minaj.

The 16-track project showcases BIA’s versatility across multiple genres. She taps into her Latin heritage on “Hard Way” featuring Becky G, which samples Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.”

The album also features collaborations with Denzel Curry, Ty Dolla $ign and Young Miko, while tracks like “October” highlight her vocal range as she transforms into “R&BIA.”

“They’re kind of figuring out how we can work together and be our truest, most authentic self,” BIA told Billboard about merging her rap persona with her legal name Bianca. “Sometimes our flaws, or sometimes like things that are most forward about us, or the most vulnerable things — those are all the things I put into a blender with this album, and I wanted to feel super authentic and relatable.”

Many expected BIA to use BIANCA to respond to Cardi B’s recent disses on “Pretty & Petty” from her AM I THE DRAMA? project. However, BIA deliberately avoided attaching negative energy to her debut effort.

“If I was to ever address it again, I would never attach it to my album, because this is a beautiful body of work that I believe in,” she stated. “I wouldn’t want to disservice this and overshadow it with noise or negativity.”

When pressed about potential future responses to Cardi B, BIA remained measured in her approach. “I think if this was me a year ago, I would’ve went [back at her] in 24 hours, but I think now where I’m at is such a beautiful place. I’m way more intentional with my music, and what I’m putting out.”

The feud originated from creative similarities between different projects, according to BIA.

“There were similarities between different things in the creative. And when I responded to the tweet, acknowledging it, she came aggressively, calling me, trying to bully me,” BIA explained.

Regarding the “Whole Lotta Money” controversy, BIA clarified her writing contributions after Cardi B mentioned receiving a reference track.

“The reference that she’s speaking of is the part ‘it’s a whole lot of money,’ and maybe a verse. I wrote the first verse on that song, and the hook, ‘I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega,'” BIA said. “So I’m so glad you clarified that, because there would be no ‘Whole Lotta Money’ if there was no, ‘I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega.'”

BIA also revealed details about unreleased collaborations with Ariana Grande, including “Esta Noche” which faced clearance issues, and “More” which appeared on Grande’s Sweetener album.

She praised Grande’s work ethic, noting: “I’ve seen Ariana comp her own vocals. I always tell people that, because that was crazy to me. That’s a different level of taking your artistry into your own hands.”

The album represents BIA’s evolution from her early EPs For Certain and Really Her, incorporating songs recorded over several years that finally found their proper home.