EXCLUSIVE: Big U Says “Orange Man” President Trump Could Get RICO Charges Dropped

Big U claimed he could sway President Trump to help him dodge federal racketeering charges as prosecutors push to keep him locked up before trial.

In March, the feds hit Big U with a RICO case as the alleged leader of the “Big U Enterprise” and he has pleaded not guilty to a wide-ranging federal indictment accusing him of running a violent criminal organization tied to the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips.

Prosecutors say the group operated like the mafia, using threats, extortion and murder to maintain control. Federal authorities are pushing to keep Big U behind bars, arguing he poses a serious threat to the public and witnesses.

Big U, however, supposedly claims he has influence in high places—specifically, with former President Donald Trump.

According to federal prosecutors, the alleged gang boss has “suggested that he can manipulate the President of the United States into intervening in the case and dropping the charges, even as he simultaneously derisively refers to the President as ‘the orange man’ while in custody” said U.S. Attorney Bilal A. Essayli.

The indictment paints Big U as the mastermind of a sprawling criminal operation that used his street credibility and Hip-Hop connections to extort celebrities, athletes and businesses.

Prosecutors allege he murdered aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams in 2021 over a diss track and lack of studio output. They also accuse him of sending armed men to rob a dispensary after the owner refused to pay protection money.

Big U is also charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and embezzlement.

Authorities say he misused public funds from his anti-gang nonprofit, Developing Options and lied on COVID-19 relief loan applications for his music label Uneek Music The indictment includes 15 counts of wire fraud, five counts of embezzlement, and additional charges tied to interstate prostitution and Hobbs Act robbery.

Prosecutors say Henley has already tampered with evidence, threatened witnesses and tried to spin a false narrative about his role in the alleged crimes.

“Even in his short time in custody, he is up to his old tricks, once again trying to use some of those same celebrities for his personal gain,” Essayli said. “With everything to lose, including the immense goodwill he fraudulently procured from the community and his city, [Big U] still told anyone who dared to ask that he was a killer. And he proved that he was.”

Big U, who surrendered in March 2025 after initially being a fugitive, faces life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors have labeled Big U a danger to the community he once served and fear he will flee if the case does not “go his way.” They want him permanently detained before trial.

His co-defendants, Sylvester “Vey” Robinson and Mark “Bear Claw” Martin, face up to 20 years. A judge has not yet ruled whether Big U will remain in custody before trial.