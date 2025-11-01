Big U’s Son Reportedly Killed In Los Angeles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big U’s son, Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley, was reportedly killed in Los Angeles just as the former gang leader faces federal murder allegations in Nevada.

Jabari Henley, the son of Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr., was fatally shot late Friday night (October 31) near a South Los Angeles smoke shop, according to KTLA. The tragedy unfolds as Big U himself faces serious federal and RICO accusations linking him to a murder and alleged criminal enterprise.

Jabari, known in his community as “Baby Uiie,” was gunned down around 11 p.m. local time near the 69th block of Figueroa Street. Police have not publicly confirmed his identity, but audio believed to be from police scanners apparently identified him.

Witnesses reported Baby Uiie had just exited the store when shots rang out. Graphic footage of the scene quickly spread overnight.

An unverified post claimed that several men wearing “Texas Ranger–style hats” were stopped by police as potential suspects. The LAPD has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Big U, once a Rollin 60s leader and later a mentor to artists like Nipsey Hussle and Kurupt, has long been seen as both a reformed community advocate and controversial figure. Through his nonprofit, Developing Options, he worked with at-risk youth and ex-offenders, earning praise for steering many toward education and employment.

However, federal filings paint a starkly different picture. Prosecutors allege Henley used his charity as a front for a criminal operation in South L.A. and may be connected to the killing of a man named Rayshawn Williams in Las Vegas.

Court documents claim there’s probable cause to believe Henley murdered Williams, known also as a rapper signed to his label, Uneek Music. Williams, initially identified as R.W. in legal documents, released a diss track targeting him. Authorities say Henley kidnapped Williams, killed him and dragged his body into the desert.

Williams, once a wide receiver for Crenshaw High School’s football team, was teammates with Big U’s younger son, Daiyan Henley. He’s now a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. is currently being held in federal custody pending a detention hearing later this month. If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence.