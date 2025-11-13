EXCLUSIVE: Biggie’s Estate Pounces On Lewd Claims About Diddy, CJ Wallace & Notorious B.I.G.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

CJ Wallace moves into the spotlight as Notorious B.I.G.’s estate challenges Jonathan Hay over explicit claims they say never happened.

Notorious B.I.G.’s estate is going after publicist Jonathan Hay, accusing him of inventing outlandish stories about CJ Wallace and Diddy to revive his stalled career and retaliate after a failed music project.

Biggie’s estate claims that Hay’s interviews sparked chaos across the internet, as he described graphic encounters that the complaint calls fabricated and malicious.

In an exclusive obtained by AllHipHop, B.I.G.’s lawyers say Hay began pushing false narratives after the estate refused to release his 2020 “Ready to Dance” remixes.

Attorneys say Hay shifted from praising CJ Wallace as an “honor and a privilege” to work with to spreading stories that placed Wallace at the center of lurid claims.

The estate points to an October 2024 interview where Hay said, “Puffy and Biggie’s son CJ had sexual relations.” Hay also claimed Willie Mack was Wallace’s “boyfriend.”

Both statements are listed in the complaint as invented attacks intended to damage Wallace’s credibility in the industry.

Hay escalated the story in a later interview, alleging Wallace attended Diddy’s infamous freak-off gatherings and watched criminal sexual activity.

He also accused Wallace of luring him into a home so Diddy could assault him. The estate states those claims were concocted and delivered with full knowledge they were false.

Hay’s most graphic allegation resurfaced in reporting by AllHipHop.com.

In that account, Hay claimed Diddy forced him into a violent oral act during a 2021 meeting tied to the remix project. He told interviewers he was restrained by members of Diddy’s circle and forced to perform sexual acts while Wallace and Mack were present.

Hay claimed Diddy ended up e########## on a shirt Biggie once owned, tossed it on Hay and said, “Rest in peace BIG,” Hay alleges to cops in the report.

The lawsuit describes these claims as reckless and impossible, given Hay’s earlier emails and conduct.

Before the conflict escalated, Hay had praised Wallace and the team in messages that were placed in the record.

On July 11, 2021, he wrote, “I have absolutely loved working with CJ and you guys as it’s truly been an honor and a privilege.” He added, “I have NO issues whatsoever with anyone else outside of Willie. It’s been a complete joy working with all of you.”

The estate says these messages show Hay never mentioned assaults or misconduct until years later, when public attention could benefit him.

The filing notes that Hay threatened to release music without approval after the estate pulled back from the remix project. Those threats led to a cease-and-desist letter on July 15, 2021.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, arguing that Wallace suffered a loss of work due to the statements published across YouTube and social media platforms.

The estate says the interviews have reached hundreds of thousands of viewers and continue to spread.