Billie Eilish Rips Trump Administration During MLK Speech

Billie Eilish didn’t hold back, criticizing Trump’s ICE operations while accepting her MLK Jr. Environmental Justice Award in Atlanta.

Billie Eilish turned her MLK Jr. award acceptance into a direct attack on Donald Trump‘s immigration policies. The pop star received the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award in Atlanta earlier this week.

Eilish didn’t waste time with pleasantries during her speech at the Hyatt Regency. She pulled out a small piece of paper and delivered pointed criticism of the current administration.

“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered,” Eilish said from the podium. “Our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut for fossil fuels.”

The 24-year-old singer specifically called out what she sees as government priorities under Trump’s second term. She said protecting communities and the planet “is not a priority for this administration.”

Eilish’s comments came during Operation Metro Surge, the massive ICE operation currently happening in Minneapolis. Federal agents have arrested more than 3,000 people since December as part of the crackdown.

The timing wasn’t coincidental.

Just over a week before the ceremony, the Department of Homeland Security publicly blasted Eilish’s “garbage rhetoric” after she shared anti-ICE posts on Instagram.

Those posts came after ICE officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an operation in Minneapolis on January 7. Video footage contradicted official claims that Good was trying to run over agents with her car.

Eilish had shared Instagram stories calling ICE a “federally funded and supported terrorist group.” She also reposted content demanding the agency be defunded and the officer who shot Good be arrested.

The King Center honored Eilish for her environmental work, including her plan to donate $11.5 million to climate justice groups. The money comes from her sold-out Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Other celebrities have joined the criticism of Trump’s ICE operations.

Tyler, The Creator posted “F–K ICE” to his Instagram Story with a scene from Paid in Full. The Game wrote about standing with the Latino community during protests in Los Angeles.

Kehlani called the L.A. demonstrations “resistance” rather than riots. Finneas attended protests and claimed he was teargassed by authorities.

The MLK ceremony also honored EGOT winner Viola Davis, former Atlanta Falcons star Warrick Dunn, and Gloria James, in recognition of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Chance the Rapper performed during the evening.

The awards show, co-hosted by Tony winner Anika Noni Rose and Cross star Aldis Hodge, will air on BET in February.