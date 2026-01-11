Uprising Against ICE Violence Reaches Every Corner Of The United States

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Community organizers mobilized over 1,000 protests nationwide after ICE agents shot three people in Minneapolis and Portland this week.

‌Community organizers across America coordinated more than one thousand protest events this weekend following deadly encounters between federal immigration agents and civilians in Minneapolis and Portland.

The nationwide mobilization comes after ICE agents shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday during what authorities described as an immigration enforcement operation.

Good, a thirty-seven-year-old mother of three and published poet, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross while sitting in her vehicle near her Minneapolis home.

The following day in Portland, Oregon, federal agents shot two Venezuelan nationals, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras and Luis David Nico Moncada, outside a local hospital during what officials called a traffic stop.

Indivisible, the organization behind last year’s No Kings protest movement, has been tracking demonstration locations through an online platform that shows events planned in every state from Hawaii to Maine.

Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, said communities are coming together not just to mourn lives lost but to confront what she called a pattern of harm that has terrorized neighborhoods.

Protesters gathered outside Republican representative Juan Ciscomani’s office in Tucson, Arizona, while crowds assembled at representative Brian Mast’s office in Stuart, Florida, where approximately two hundred people participated.

Mast, who chairs the House foreign affairs committee, has publicly defended the actions of the ICE agent who killed Good, stating the officer acted reasonably under the circumstances.

In Manhattan, large crowds marched through rainy winter streets carrying umbrellas and signs demanding accountability from federal immigration enforcement agencies operating in their communities.

Philadelphia demonstrators began their march at City Hall before proceeding to the federal detention center, where participants chanted phrases including “ICE has got to go” and “no fascist USA.”

Amy Aponte, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in North Carolina, told local media that justice means removing ICE from community streets entirely. Aponte said Good’s death as a white woman demonstrates that federal agents can kill anyone without justification, making no community member truly safe from violence.

The coordinated response represents one of the largest grassroots mobilizations against immigration enforcement in recent years, with events spanning from major metropolitan areas to small rural towns.

Steven Eubanks, a fifty-one-year-old Durham resident, said he felt compelled to attend Saturday’s protest after what he described as the horrifying killing of Good in Minneapolis.

Protesters in North Carolina cities, including Durham and Raleigh, carried upside-down American flags and signs reading “Stop Looking Away” and “It’s ICE Cold in America.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, and the 50501 movement have joined Indivisible to coordinate weekend demonstrations across multiple states.

Footage of Good’s shooting, captured by community members attempting to disrupt the ICE operation, spread rapidly across social media platforms within hours of the incident.

By Wednesday evening, thousands of people had gathered at the Minneapolis shooting site, while Democratic officials threatened to withhold funding from the Department of Homeland Security.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly told ICE agents to “get the f### out” of his city following the fatal shooting of Good during the federal enforcement sweep.

More than two thousand federal agents had been recently deployed to the Twin Cities area as part of an expanded immigration crackdown targeting undocumented residents.

Portland police arrested six protesters on Friday during demonstrations outside immigration facilities, as tensions escalated between community members and federal law enforcement agencies.

The Department of Homeland Security has identified the Portland shooting victims as having connections to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, though community advocates dispute the characterization.

Greenberg said the weekend demonstrations demand justice for Good, removal of ICE from communities, and immediate action from elected leaders at all levels of government.

The protests are scheduled to continue through Sunday evening, with organizers updating their online tracker continuously as new events are added in additional cities nationwide.