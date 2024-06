Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taking to Instagram on Friday (June 14), she shared a video of herself dancing around in her backyard and holding a sign that read, “21 months sober.”

Blac Chyna, born Angela Renée White, was born in Washington, D.C. and later attended Johnson & Wales University in Miami before pursuing a career in modeling and stripping. She initially gained attention as a dancer at Miami’s King of Diamonds, which led to her being featured in various music videos, including “Monster” by Kanye West.

After two high-profile relationships with Tyga and reality star Rob Kardashian—which included the short-lived show Rob & Chyna—White re-directed her life and disavowed plastic surgery, drugs and alcohol and unhealthy relationships. Now, White is celebrating 21 months of sobriety.

She wrote in the caption, “Let’s Dance 21 months Sober. Sept 14, 2022 Thank you God, Thank you Jesus , Thank you Holy Spirit!”

Blac Chyna has been open about undergoing several plastic surgery procedures, contributing to her distinctive appearance and public persona. She has admitted to having multiple cosmetic enhancements, including breast augmentations, liposuction, and buttock augmentation.

Her transformations have often sparked discussions and debates within the media and among her fans regarding body image and the pressures of maintaining a certain aesthetic in the entertainment industry. Blac Chyna’s willingness to discuss her surgeries candidly has also played a role in normalizing cosmetic enhancements in popular culture.

Despite the controversies and criticisms surrounding her choices, she continues to assert her autonomy over her body and appearance, emphasizing personal empowerment and the importance of individual choice.

In January, she opened up about the horrors she faced after a breast augmentation and butt reduction in 2023.

“Quick story time about the breasts,” she began. “So earlier this year, I was like, ‘You know what? I want to take out my boobs. I’m kind of over it. I’m tired of fake look. They’re too big for my body, too big for my frame, and it just doesn’t fit me as a person anymore.’”

Chyna said the doctor suggested she go “smaller” to see how her skin retracts, so she decided to reduce her implant size from 585 to 385 cubic centimeters but ran into complications: “My left breast was encapsulated where the muscle had contracted around the implant and it just was so painful.”

Blac Chyna revealed her second surgery in December 2023 reduced her breast size down to 190cc to prevent her boobs from being “mush” and causing further issues.

Despite the complications, Chyna told her followers she is “very happy” and “excited” to be part of the “Itty Bitty T#### Committee.”