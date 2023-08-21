Blac Youngsta Declares War On The World Following Brother’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Tennessee native mourns the loss of another brother.

Sammie Benson (aka Blac Youngsta) reportedly lost another sibling to gun violence. The Memphis-bred rapper took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the tragedy.

“I love [you] baby brother. Rest up. I’m gone make the world pay. I swear to God. Nobody [is] safe. Standing over everybody,” wrote Blac Youngsta on the social media platform.

The 33-year-old 4LIFE album creator also added, “I’m ready for whatever come with this s###. It’s ok. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gone feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.”

According to Fox 13, the Memphis Police Department confirmed a man died from gunshot wounds near a gas station in the city on August 18.

While authorities have not released information about the victim in that shooting, other reports suggest investigators discovered Blac Youngsta’s brother dead at the scene.

Youngsta mourned the passing of two other family members in recent years. The Yo Gotti protégé previously dealt with losing a brother in 2016 and a brother in 2019.

“Life will never be the same. But God got me. I’m the strongest man [in] the world,” posted Blac Youngsta on Instagram on August 20. Police have not identified a suspect in the August 18 shooting.

Blac Youngsta dropped the 4LIFE album in May 2022. His catalog also contains singles such as “Booty,” “Hip Hopper” featuring Lil Yachty and “1 2 3” with Moneybagg Yo.