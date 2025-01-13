Blueface’s Mom Claims Incarcerated Rapper Too “Rich” To Fight L.A. Fires 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hundreds of inmates are aiding the fire relief efforts, but Blueface’s mom claims the rapper is too wealthy to fight the blaze.

Blueface’s mother is facing hefty backlash after claiming her son is too “rich” to join hundreds of incarcerated people helping to fight the destructive Los Angeles fires.

More than 900 inmates have been working around the clock to slow the spread of the devastating blaze, which has left thousands of Southern California residents homeless and claimed at least 24 lives.

Meanwhile, Blueface has been behind bars since January 2024 after violating his probation in a California assault case. Last September, he was transferred to the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, a fan asked Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, if the “Thotiana” rapper would join the incarcerated firefighters tackling the inferno.

“They don’t make rich n##### go fight fires in jail,” she replied. “They might make your son fight the fire though, not mine,” Saffold added, with a laugh. “But they might make yours.”

She continued, claiming Blueface is in “jail rehab and “paying his taxes to be in there.”

When someone commented that Blueface’s sentence could be reduced for assisting the fire relief efforts, Saffold doubled down.

“He don’t need none of his time knocked off,” she said. “We will not be taking off no time for the cause.”

Blueface’s Mom Criticized On Social Media

Her comments were met with backlash from social media users. Fans criticized her, leaving remarks such as, “Every time Blueface’s mom speaks, I’m reminded why I’m not surprised he turned out the way he did.”

Another added, “With parents like these he stood zero chance to ever be on the straight and narrow.”

A third said, “This just reminded me that we’ve been Blueface free for months now.”

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions as firefighters prepare for another wave of Santa Ana winds expected to persist through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble as the death toll rises to 24 as of Sunday (January 12).

Both Kim Kardashian and Chris Brown have called on officials to pay incarcerated firefighters more money for putting their lives on the line for $1 an hour.