Bob Vylan Faces Backlash After Referencing Charlie Kirk’s Death Onstage

Bob Vylan responded after facing backlash after controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk during an Amsterdam concert.

Bob Vylan drew criticism during a concert in Amsterdam after frontman Bobby Vylan referenced the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at a Utah university event.

While performing at Club Paradiso in the Netherlands, Bobby Vylan addressed the crowd before launching into a song, saying, “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute p############ of a human being. The pronouns was/were. Cause if you chat s###, you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you p############.”

🚨 Bob Vylan calls Kirk "p############"

"Pronouns Was/Were"

Kirk, 31, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Wednesday (September 10) during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University. Authorities have labeled the incident a politically motivated assassination.

Some people interpreted Bob Vylan’s comment as a celebration of Kirk’s death, sparking backlash online and from conservative circles.

Bobby Vylan Denies Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Death

In response, Bobby Vylan posted a video to social media denying any such intent. “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated. At no point whatsoever did we celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death,” he said.

Club Paradiso stood by the performance, issuing a statement in defense of the band’s right to artistic expression.

“Paradiso believes in the power of artistic freedom. Music, and punk in particular, has traditionally been a form of art that amplifies anger, discontent, and injustice without filter.”

The venue also linked the performance to broader political issues, stating, “Paradiso shares the outrage and concern regarding the genocidal violence taking place in Gaza. That Bob Vylan raises his voice against it is legitimate and necessary.”

This is not the first time Bob Vylan has drawn criticism for controversial political statements.

During a live BBC broadcast at Glastonbury Festival in June, the duo called for the “death” of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), prompting a police investigation by Avon and Somerset Police.

BBC director general Tim Davie later described the broadcast as “a very significant mistake,” and the network issued an apology, calling the segment “antisemitic” and “deeply disturbing.”

Following that incident, the U.S. State Department revoked the group’s visas, effectively barring them from performing in the United States.

Bobby Vylan has consistently defended his comments as political speech, not hate.

After the Glastonbury controversy, he wrote on social media, “There was nothing antisemitic or criminal about anything I said.”

Despite the controversy, Bob Vylan’s upcoming shows in the Netherlands are still set to go ahead. Venues Doornroosje and 013 both confirmed the events will proceed.