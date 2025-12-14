Bob Vylan Sues Broadcaster For Labeling Show As Anti-Semitic Instead Of Pro-Palestinian

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bob Vylan took legal action against RTE over claims their Glastonbury chants were antisemitic, arguing the statements were political.

Bob Vylan launched a defamation lawsuit in Dublin on Monday, targeting Irish broadcaster RTE over its coverage of the duo’s Glastonbury Festival performance, which the network framed as antisemitic rather than pro-Palestinian.

The London-based punk-rap group — made up of vocalist Pascal Robinson-Foster and drummer Wade Laurence George- filed the High Court action through Phoenix Law Solicitors, arguing RTE misrepresented politically charged chants made during their June set.

At the center of the dispute are Robinson-Foster’s onstage calls of “Death, death, to the IDF” and “Free, free, Palestine.”

“These allegations are categorically denied by our clients and are entirely untrue,” Phoenix Law said in a statement. The firm added that the group’s remarks were “expressing support for Palestinian self-determination and criticizing military actions by the Israel Defence Forces.”

The performance took place amid escalating violence in Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians were being killed, according to local health officials. The BBC, which aired the set live, later apologized and removed the footage. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the performance as “appalling hate speech.”

The fallout was swift.

U.S. immigration authorities revoked the group’s visas, forcing them to cancel American tour dates. Several festivals removed them from their lineups.

Robinson-Foster was questioned by law enforcement in the UK last month but has not been charged.

In response to the backlash, Robinson-Foster clarified the intent behind the chants. “We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people,” he said. “The comments made were politically charged but not antisemitic in nature.”

Phoenix Law solicitor Darragh Mackin emphasized the legal distinction between political critique and hate speech.

“Our clients are no stranger to utilizing their freedom of expression to speak out against the genocide in Gaza,” Mackin said. “There is however, a fundamental distinction between speaking critically about the role of the Israeli state forces, and being antisemitic.”

The lawsuit arrives amid growing scrutiny over how criticism of Israel is portrayed in Western media. Since October 7, 2023, accusations of antisemitism have increasingly been used to discredit those condemning Israeli military operations in Gaza.

More than 70,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict, according to health officials in the region. The legal team said it requested a public apology and retraction from RTE, but received no reply. The suit seeks compensation for “significant reputational and emotional damage suffered by our clients.”

During an October podcast, Robinson-Foster said the backlash was minor compared to the suffering in Gaza.

“The criticism we’ve received is minimal compared to what people in Palestine are going through,” he said.

The group performed at Dublin’s Vicar Street in November, continuing to use their platform to highlight Palestinian issues. RTE declined to comment on the lawsuit. The case could influence how media organizations cover politically charged performances during times of war.