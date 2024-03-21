Boosie Badazz Blasts Planet Fitness For Banning Member Who Photographed “Trans Woman” In Locker Room 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie declared Planet Fitness “unsafe” and slammed “entertainers and athletes” for staying silent on the issue.

Boosie Badazz has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Planet Fitness after they banned a member who shared a photo of a “trans woman” using a female locker room.

The woman detailed her gripe in a video posted to Facebook that has since gone viral.

She claimed she had just finished her workout when she spotted “a man with a penis,” shaving in the locker room in front of a 12-year-old girl.

“I’m not comfortable with him shaving in my bathroom,” she stated in the video.

Boosie caught wind of the controversy and took to X (formerly Twitter) to bash the company.

“Planet FITNESS AGAIN,” Boosie wrote before recalling a previous issue with the gym. “THEY BANNED ME WHEN I SPOKE N SAID “DONT CUT HIS D….K OFF.”

According to Boosie, Planet Fitness is “unsafe,” and he urged “WOMEN ACROSS THE WORLD” to speak out.

“A MAN WITH A PENIS N THE LOCKER ROOM,” Boosie added. “WITH A 12 YEAR OLD CHILD.”

He shared his disbelief that “NOBODY” was taking a stand and singled out entertainers and athletes for remaining silent on the issue.

“I CANT STAND THIS WORLD SOMETIMES FR FR THIS IS THE WORST OF THE WORSTIM,” he stated. “SICK OF YALL.”

Following the backlash, Planet Fitness defended its decision to revoke the woman’s membership.

A spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the former member violated Planet Fitness policy on recording in locker rooms. They also maintained that “discomfort is not a reason to deny access.”

“Guests may use the gym facilities that best align with their sincere, self-reported gender identity,” the rep added.

In February 2020, Boosie accused a Planet Fitness employee of denying him entry to the gym over his controversial comments about Dwayne Wade’s transgender daughter.