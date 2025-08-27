Boosie Badazz Asks For Prayers After Accepting Federal Plea Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz pleaded guilty in a federal gun case tied to a 2023 arrest and now faces up to 15 years in prison.

Boosie Badazz pleaded guilty Tuesday (August 26) in a San Diego federal courtroom to a firearm charge stemming from a 2023 arrest that has kept the rapper entangled in legal battles for more than two years.

The Louisiana-born rapper admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a federal offense that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The plea comes after a May 2023 traffic stop where officers discovered two guns in a vehicle Boosie was riding in.

Initially facing state charges that were later dropped, the case was picked up by federal prosecutors due to laws that bar convicted felons from owning firearms.

His legal team had challenged the constitutionality of those restrictions, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings related to nonviolent offenders and gun rights.

Outside the courthouse, Boosie told CBS 8 San Diego he’s ready to move forward.

“I want to put it behind me,” he said. “I want to get it behind me and get on with my life. You know, it’s a lot of things this case has stopped me from doing, traveling all across the world, so I just want to get it over with.”

His attorney pointed to his charitable work and community involvement, expressing confidence in the outcome. “I’m optimistic,” she said.

Boosie was released on a $100,000 bond while he awaits sentencing, which is set for November 2025.

In August, he addressed the plea on social media, writing in all caps, “JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE. I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING.”