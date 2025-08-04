Boosie Takes Plea On Fed Gun Charges After Legal Rollercoaster In San Diego

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz agreed to a federal plea deal in a San Diego gun case after a legal back-and-forth that included a dismissal and a re-indictment.

Boosie Badazz is throwing in the towel on his long-running federal gun case after a back-and-forth with the courts that started in San Diego last year.

The Baton Rouge rapper revealed this week that he took a plea deal with the feds.

“JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE. I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING,” Boosie revealed on Monday (August 4).

This all started back in May 2023 when San Diego cops spotted Boosie flashing a gun in his waistband during an Instagram livestream.

That clip led to a traffic stop, and cops ended up finding two loaded handguns in his car. His bodyguard was also pulled over but didn’t catch any charges.

At first, state prosecutors charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, but those charges got tossed. Then the feds stepped in and hit Boosie with the same gun charges on a federal level.

Things looked up for Boosie in July 2024 when a federal judge dismissed the case, saying the law was unconstitutional for non-violent offenders, citing the Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling and a Ninth Circuit decision.

But the feds weren’t done.

Less than two weeks later, they came back swinging with a fresh indictment, stacking two charges—being a felon with a gun that crossed state lines and having a firearm while using drugs.

That second one could’ve landed him up to 10 years if convicted, so Boosie decided to tap out.

“TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION 💯 TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM,” Boosie explained.