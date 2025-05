Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz shared the first photos of his newborn daughter, Sevyn, just after revealing he faces a renewed legal battle.

Boosie Badazz introduced his newborn daughter to the world just hours after revealing he lost his federal gun charges appeal, saying, “I need something to smile about.”

On Sunday, the Louisiana rapper posted the first public photos of his daughter, Sevyn Emerald Hatch, on Instagram (May 11).

He called himself a “#prouddaddy” and tagged the post with “#SEVYNEMERALDHATCH” and “#daddysgirl.”

Boosie and his fiancée Rajel Nelson welcomed baby Sevyn on April 23. She is the couple’s first child together and Boosie’s ninth overall. His children come from seven different mothers.

Before sharing the baby photos, Boosie broke the news that his legal fight over a 2023 federal gun case had taken a turn for the worse.

“I lost my battle in court,” he said in an emotional video. “They won their appeal, you know my case had got dropped. They won their appeal. So now I’m going to be fighting these people again.”

Despite the legal setback, Boosie said he was staying positive.

“I got my faith up,” he added. “I’m finna post my baby. I need something to smile about.”

Boosie’s Legal Issues

Police arrested Boosie in June 2023 in San Diego after spotting a firearm tucked into his waistband during an Instagram Live session while filming a music video. Authorities charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting guns across state lines.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond. In July 2024, a federal judge tossed the charges after ruling the law used against him was unconstitutional when applied to non-violent offenders. But prosecutors quickly refiled, hitting him with two new counts: being a felon in possession of a firearm in interstate commerce and knowingly possessing a firearm while dealing with substance abuse issues.

If convicted, Boosie could face up to 10 years in prison.

While dealing with the legal fallout, Boosie was honored on May 10 with two honorary doctorate degrees in music from Kingdom Heritage University in Saint Petersburg, Florida, for his contributions to Hip-Hop and songwriting.