BossMan Dlow Freaks Out Over Leaked Photo Showing Him Covered Only By Luggage

BossMan Dlow has found himself at the center of a viral storm after Instagram model Layla Red Cakes posted a compromising photo that sent Hip-Hop social media into overdrive.

The Florida rapper became an unwitting internet sensation when Red Cakes shared what appears to be a photo of him sleeping shirtless on a hotel couch, accompanied by a boastful caption claiming “I really be putting these mfs to sleep.”

The image, which shows the “Shake Dat” artist next to a suitcase, quickly spread across multiple platforms, generating thousands of reactions and sparking intense debate about its authenticity.

Rather than staying silent, BossMan Dlow chose to address the situation head-on through his own social media channels. The 23-year-old artist pushed back against the narrative being constructed around the leaked image.

The controversy erupts just as BossMan Dlow is preparing for his upcoming London performance at HERE Outernet on December 10, marking his first international show.

Some fans have questioned the image’s authenticity, while others have used it as ammunition for memes and jokes at the rapper’s expense.

“Bossman Dlow gotta tighten up. Love what he accomplished so far but he can’t be falling asleep butt ass naked at these random women houses,” one user noted. “Somebody gon line his ass up. He ain’t no regular n#### no mo, a mf will either try to make a name off him or take something from him.”

bossman dlow know better — laurynn (@l4urynn) December 4, 2025

@bossman_dlow u dwn bad sweatn like tht 😆 — Christian Ellis (@ChristianE000ll) December 4, 2025

that bossman dlow pic sent me into tears cause wth😭😭😭😭😭😭 — p 🤭 (@chilloutparisss) December 4, 2025

I can’t fall asleep around no ho or less we all the way locked in Bossman Dlow ain’t have no hoes before the music & it shows lol. — PG Seven 🦅 (@Heimgretzky7) December 4, 2025