Bossman Dlow Issues Street Warning After Alleged DM Leaks By Transgender Influencer

Bossman Dlow dismissed leaked DMs from influencer Timmy Bandsome, sparking online debate over his sexuality while teasing new music on Instagram.

Bossman Dlow fired back on Instagram after transgender influencer Timmy Bandsome leaked what they claimed were private messages between the two.

The posts have racked up millions of views on social media, igniting a wave of online speculation about Bossman Dlow’s sexuality and prompting a blunt response from the Florida rapper.

“I ain’t tryna beat nobody on the internet ion even play them games. Just keep s### in the streets when you decide you wanna play with a real street n####. That’s all I gotta say. New music on the way, new videos, new sauce, I’m coming,” Bossman Dlow posted on his Instagram Stories.

The message didn’t directly deny or confirm the alleged DMs but made it clear Dlow wasn’t interested in engaging in digital back-and-forths.

Instead, Bossman Dlow redirected attention to his upcoming releases, brushing off the controversy without naming Bandsome.

Timmy Bandsome, a 22-year-old content is known for stirring up drama on social media.

With over 300,000 Instagram followers, Timmy Bandsome built a following through makeup tutorials and twerking videos.

Social media exploded after Timmy Bandsome’s post, with users debating the authenticity of the messages and dissecting Dlow’s response across platforms like Twitter and TikTok.

More proof of Bossman dlow texting a ponk https://t.co/uJpEv7xULn pic.twitter.com/eab0tJR3qN — meya (@meya672) May 18, 2025

ion gaf if bossman dlow gay or not. that music slide fast — I Swea Fo God idc (@cantbetraded) May 21, 2025

His name Bossman DLow and ur surprised — 𝓦𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻🪽 (@BRYNSENTER) May 21, 2025

the d means down — on tour 2 high ℞ (@bussinoffanoxy) May 21, 2025

Y’all always go straight to money when you get caught being gay — Ka$h (@kashmerekoinz) May 21, 2025

Can't rap your way outta this one buddy — Shi Thead (@ricarrrdio) May 21, 2025