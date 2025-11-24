Brandon Buckingham Hospitalized: YouTuber’s Organ Failure Rocks Hip-Hop Community After Controversial Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Brandon Buckingham fights for life in ICU with multiple organ failure after controversial Hip-Hop interview career sparked industry feuds.

Brandon Buckingham revealed some terrible news as he fights a critical condition while battling multiple organ failure in the ICU.

The 30-year-old content creator, known for his controversial rap interviews and feuds with industry figures, shared alarming updates about his deteriorating health.

Buckingham posted on X: “In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing. Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys.”

In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing. Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys. — brandon buckingham (@Buckingham_Show) November 21, 2025

The YouTuber’s health crisis comes after years of building a reputation through street interviews and documentaries that often placed him in dangerous situations. His content primarily focused on interviewing rappers in their neighborhoods, a practice that generated both massive viewership and significant controversy.

Collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and fellow YouTuber Tommy G helped establish his credibility in entertainment circles, though his street-interview approach remained his primary claim to fame.

Most notably, Buckingham conducted what became the final interview with Philadelphia rapper YBC Dul, who was fatally shot just days after their conversation aired. The timing of YBC Dul’s death immediately following the interview sparked intense debate about the ethics of content creators profiting from dangerous street culture.

The controversy escalated when DJ Akademiks publicly criticized Buckingham, accusing him of exploiting YBC Dul’s death for views.

This led to a nasty public feud between the two media personalities, with Buckingham defending his journalism as Akademiks questioned his motives. Beyond his interview work, Buckingham also pursued a rap career, even releasing diss tracks during his conflict with Akademiks.

Earlier this week, Buckingham had informed followers that doctors suspected tuberculosis, septic pneumonia, or liver failure. He shared a photo showing himself with oxygen tubing, asking fans to pray for his recovery.

I almost died and I need your help – I don’t like to ask you guys for anything but I am in a dire situation and this is my only option. I’ve created a GoFundMe to help my family and I in this trying time – god bless everyone who has sent kind messages I really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/t3ZWLqzAOo — brandon buckingham (@Buckingham_Show) November 22, 2025

In November, he was previously hospitalized but had been discharged after his condition stabilized. However, his latest update suggests a dramatic deterioration in his health status.

September brought additional challenges when Buckingham addressed mental health struggles while announcing his grandmother’s death. He wrote concerning messages about feeling more connected to deceased loved ones than living ones, prompting worry among his fanbase.

Despite the controversies surrounding his methods, Buckingham built a substantial following with 1.21 million YouTube subscribers.

His most recent content included a documentary filmed in Lebanon that examined homeless children in the Middle East, demonstrating his range beyond Hip-Hop interviews.

To donate to Brandon Buckingham’s GoFundMe, click here.