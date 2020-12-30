“Breakin'” Star Shabba Doo aka Adolfo Quiñones Dies

(AllHipHop News)
Legendary breakdancer Shabba Doo has died suddenly. He was 65.
Born Adolfo Quiñones, the came to prominence in the 1980’s as one of the most legendary and well-known dancers on the West Coast as a member of “The Original Lockers.”
He pioneered the dance style “Locking” with “The Original Lockers” group members Fred “Rerun” Berry, Don “Campbellock” Campbell, and Toni Basil.
Chicago-born, Quiñones became a mega-star and heartthrob through the movie 1984 movie “Breakin'” and the follow-up, “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” in which he starred as the characters “Ozone” opposite Michael “Turbo” Chambers” aka Boogaloo Shrimp and Lucinda “Special K” Dickey.
The movie cemented Quiñones’ legacy as a pop locker, actor breakdancer, and choreographer.
On a post, his dance crew said:
“It is with extreme sadness [that] The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-Doo Quinones. In this difficult time, we are requesting privacy.”
In addition to his pioneering involvement with The Original Lockers, Quiñones helped choreograph tours for a variety of A-list artists, including Madonna, Lionel Richie, and Luther Vandross.
In more recent times, Quiñones was the mastermind behind Three Six Mafia’s epic performance during the 78th Academy Awards when the group snagged an Oscar for best original song for their track “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” from the movie “Hustle & Flow” starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.