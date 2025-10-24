Bunnie XO Defends Marriage After Jelly Roll Cheating Revelation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The podcast host and former sex worker refused to let an online critic shame her marriage choices after Jelly Roll publicly admitted to cheating on her.

The media personality delivered a powerful response on Instagram Wednesday after a troll posted they could “no longer look up to” her for taking back a cheating partner. The commenter added they were “super bummed” by her decision to stay with the country star.

Bunnie XO flipped the narrative completely in her epic comeback. She praised herself for being “a strong woman who can face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves instead of running or gossiping.”

“Growth isn’t weakness, it’s grace,” she wrote. “But not everyone’s built for that kind of strength. I pray you never have to feel that pain bc you’re judging another woman’s life.”

The Instagram exchange came just one day after Jelly Roll opened up about his infidelity on the “Human School” podcast. The Grammy-nominated artist called cheating on his wife “one of the worst moments” of his adult life.

“I deeply regret it,” Jelly Roll said during the candid interview. “While I wish I could take it back, I’m proud of the person I’ve become in the years since.”

The couple has been married since 2016 after meeting in 2015. They got engaged on stage at one of his concerts and tied the knot the same night at a Las Vegas chapel. The pair renewed their vows at the same chapel in 2023.

Jelly Roll has achieved massive success in recent years with three consecutive No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart: “Son of a Sinner,” “Need a Favor” and “Save Me” featuring Lainey Wilson. His single “Need a Favor” reached 2x Platinum certification and peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, is a successful podcast host and social media personality with over 7 million followers. She revealed on her Instagram Story that more details about their relationship will be included in her upcoming book scheduled for February 2026.

The couple has a combined net worth estimated between $7-23 million according to various reports. Jelly Roll recently made headlines for his dramatic 200-pound weight loss transformation.

Despite the past infidelity, both have confirmed they worked through their issues and are now “stronger than ever.” The country star emphasized during his podcast appearance that putting in the effort to repair their relationship was worth it.