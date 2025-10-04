Cardi B Caught In Three-Way Feud As JT Releases Diss Track “Barney B”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B finds herself at the center of a brewing three-way Hip-Hop feud as City Girls rapper JT released a scathing diss track targeting the “Barney B” while her longtime rival Nicki Minaj continues their recent social media battle.

JT’s new track takes direct aim at Cardi B with harsh personal attacks.

In the song, JT calls her target “a lame hoe” and makes crude references to Cardi’s relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs, rapping: “Pregnant by a n#### who suck dick after games hoe / Let it go, you been mad for years / I’d be mad too if my face was tucked behind my ears.”

The JT-Cardi B conflict dates back to 2022 when tensions first surfaced after JT congratulated GloRilla on her song “Tomorrow 2,” which featured Cardi B.

The situation escalated when Cardi seemingly took shots at JT and her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert on “Magnet” from her latest album “Am I The Drama?”

On that track, Cardi rapped: “All that dck ridin’, still ain’t get no feature-ass btch / She just mad she got a nia she be sharin’ bags with / My nia cheat, but I don’t stick no d##### in his ass, b*tch.”

So far, Uzi hasn’t said a thing, but JT and Cardi have been going back and forth on X.com, hurling insults at each other. The timing of JT’s musical response comes as Cardi B remains embroiled in a heated exchange with Nicki Minaj, which erupted on social media last week.

The Cardi B-Nicki Minaj feud reignited when Minaj mocked Cardi’s album sales, leading to a three-day war of words that included personal attacks on both rappers’ children.

The escalating feuds put Cardi B in an unusual position, fighting battles on multiple fronts. Her conflict with Nicki Minaj spans over a decade, while the JT beef represents a newer but equally intense rivalry. JT’s decision to release the diss track while Cardi battles Minaj appears strategic.

Both JT and Minaj have histories of supporting each other against common rivals, creating an alliance that puts additional pressure on Cardi B.

The feuds come as Cardi B promotes her sophomore album “Am I The Drama?” which recently topped the Billboard 200 chart.