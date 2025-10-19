Cardi B Dismisses Boycott Efforts After Nicki Minaj Urged Brands To Drop Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B dismissed boycott efforts and said her endorsement deals remain intact despite online campaigns targeting her brand relationships.

Cardi B shut down boycott calls and defended her endorsement deals during a livestream, brushing off Nicki Minaj’s recent push for brands to cut ties with her over past controversies.

The Bronx-born rapper addressed the backlash during an X Spaces session earlier this week, where she accused online users of trying to sabotage her business relationships by tagging her sponsors.

“Y’all not stopping no bags over here,” Cardi B said. “A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s###. Guess what? It’s not gonna happen.”

Minaj, who has been locked in a long-running feud with Cardi, publicly urged her supporters in early October to pressure companies like Walmart and DoorDash into ending their partnerships with Cardi.

She gave brands a three-day deadline to “cut ties” or risk boycotts, accusing Cardi of making offensive remarks about children and marginalized communities.

The back-and-forth came after days of escalating insults between the pair on social media.

Cardi didn’t mention Minaj by name but made it clear she wasn’t worried about the campaign to damage her reputation with corporate partners.

“I’ve been very, very blessed,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you tag them in the tweets that I posted.”

She dismissed the online outrage as “fake stan Twitter s###” and revealed she has more business meetings lined up after giving birth to her third child.

She also mentioned her current endorsement with Bobbie, a company that sells organic infant formula and supports healthcare access for Black and Brown mothers.

Despite the online noise, Cardi said brands continue to approach her for collaborations ahead of her upcoming tour.

The boycott push from Minaj came earlier this month and included direct criticism of companies still working with Cardi.