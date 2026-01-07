Cardi B Grocery Run For Onions Becomes Viral Moment For Shopper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A Massachusetts shopper got more than groceries when she spotted Cardi B reaching for onions at Star Market in Dedham on Sunday.

A Massachusetts woman turned her regular Sunday grocery shopping into an unforgettable celebrity encounter when she bumped into Cardi B at a Dedham Star Market on January 5, 2026.

Lanasia Bentley from Stoughton was finishing up her weekend brunch plans at Legacy Place when she decided to grab some groceries at the nearby Star Market around 2 P.M. that afternoon.

Bentley immediately noticed something unusual when she arrived at the store: a massive Cadillac truck with New York license plates parked prominently outside the entrance.

“I’m thinking to myself, who parks in front of a grocery store like they own the whole place,” Bentley explained in a TikTok video she posted about the encounter.

According to Mass Live, the Stoughton resident went about her normal shopping routine without expecting anything out of the ordinary to happen during her quick grocery run.

Bentley was reaching for an onion in the produce section when she suddenly found herself face-to-face with the Grammy Award-winning rapper who was shopping for the same vegetable.

“I was like, oh my gosh Cardi, how are you doing,” Bentley recalled saying when she recognized the famous musician standing right next to her.

The rapper appeared to be dealing with some personal matters and seemed preoccupied during their brief interaction, responding that she was doing “fine” when Bentley greeted her. Bentley quickly apologized for interrupting and asked if they could take a picture together. Cardi B agreed, saying, “Come on, girl,” before posing for a selfie.

The two women snapped a photo together before Bentley wished the rapper well and told her to enjoy her time in Massachusetts. Despite appearing to have other things on her mind, Bentley emphasized that Cardi B remained friendly and accommodating throughout their unexpected meeting at the store.

Cardi B is currently in a relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and the couple reportedly made Massachusetts their home base after purchasing property in the area. The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2025 and reportedly closed on a $2.5 million luxury home in Easton, Massachusetts, in December 2025.

Diggs is currently facing legal challenges stemming from felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges related to an alleged December 2025 incident involving his personal chef.

The Patriots player has denied all allegations through his legal representatives, calling the claims “unsubstantiated” and “uncorroborated” in public statements.

Bentley’s grocery store encounter with Cardi B comes just weeks after the rapper was spotted strolling around Nordstroms in the Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, where she remained cordial and took a selfie with a fan.