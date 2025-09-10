Cardi B Jokes About Needing More Kids As Pregnancy Speculation Intensifies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B confirmed she wants more children during a lighthearted moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show, even as speculation about a possible fourth pregnancy continues to swirl online.

Appearing in a pre-recorded segment for the season 4 premiere airing Sunday (September 15), the Grammy-winning rapper didn’t shy away from the topic of expanding her family.

“The more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to a home,” she joked to host Jennifer Hudson. “One of them is going to wipe my butt!”

The Bronx-born star also opened up about her three children—Wave Set, 4, Blossom Belle, 1, and Kulture Kiari, 7—sharing how each child mirrors different sides of her personality.

But while Cardi was cracking jokes on daytime TV, the internet was busy dissecting her appearance for clues. Comments under the show’s teaser clip were flooded with speculation.

“She’s not really hiding her pregnancy. She’s just not speaking on it,” one user wrote. Another added, “She is so pregnant. She looks really pretty and soft. It’s confirmed with me. Look at her dress.” A third chimed in, “She’s definitely prego with her 4th!! Congrats, Cardi!”

The chatter follows weeks of pregnancy rumors that have trailed the Hip-Hop star.

Cardi B Loses It Over Pregnancy Question

Earlier this month, during a lunch break from her civil assault trial in Los Angeles, Cardi lost her patience when a reporter pressed her about the rumors and asked whether Offset or Stefon Diggs was the father.

Cardi responded by grabbing a pen from a fan and throwing it at the reporter, saying, “Stop disrespecting me.”

She then called out the reporter’s behavior, asking, “Do you see women asking those types of questions to me? Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your momma taught you, respect women.”

Back on August 21, Cardi addressed the rumors during an Instagram Live, denying claims that she was “30 weeks pregnant.” She explained her breathlessness was due to asthma.

Still, her cryptic post on X (Twitter), featuring a GIF and the caption “But AM I?…” only added fuel to the fire.