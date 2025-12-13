Cardi B May Flee U.S. Over JD Vance Bullying

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B considers a permanent move to Saudi Arabia after Vice President JD Vance publicly endorsed rival Nicki Minaj over her on social media.

Cardi B declared she’s considering leaving America permanently after Vice President JD Vance publicly sided with her rival Nicki Minaj in their ongoing feud.

The Bronx rapper made the stunning announcement during an Instagram Live session from Saudi Arabia, where she’s performing at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh this weekend. Her comments came just days after Vance tweeted “Nicki > Cardi” in response to a now-deleted post from Minaj that appeared to praise the Vice President.

Vance’s tweet marked an unprecedented moment where America’s second-highest elected official inserted himself into Hip-Hop’s most contentious rivalry. The Vice President was responding to Minaj’s deleted post, which reportedly read “Vance > Rants,” indicating her growing support for the Trump administration.

Vance’s public endorsement of Minaj over Cardi represents a sharp escalation in the rappers’ feud, now involving the White House in Hip-Hop beef.

“I’m starting not to like America,” Cardi B said during her live stream. “America makes me pay taxes. The Vice President is talking s### about me on Twitter. I don’t feel real appreciated in America. Y’all need to convince me to come back.”

Cardi praised Saudi Arabia’s strict legal system during her broadcast.

“I’m in Saudi Arabia and, so far, let me tell you about my experience. It’s very strict. They will put you under the jail,” she explained. “They ain’t playing around. You will go to prison. Mess around and you’ll find out. However, it’s very easy to follow the rules here.”

Saudi Arabia maintains some of the world’s harshest penalties for various offenses.

The kingdom enforces strict public decency laws with fines up to 6,000 Saudi riyals for indecent behavior and 2,000 riyals for unauthorized photography. More serious crimes can result in imprisonment, flogging, or even execution.

Despite these strict laws, Saudi Arabia has been aggressively courting young people and international artists as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative. The kingdom has invested billions in entertainment infrastructure, hosting major music festivals, comedy shows, and sporting events to diversify its economy away from oil.

Cardi is in Saudi Arabia to headline the three-day Soundstorm Festival, which runs December 11-13 in Riyadh.

The event features over 200 artists, including Post Malone, Calvin Harris, and Swedish House Mafia, representing the kingdom’s push to become a global entertainment destination.

“The people over here is hip, honey,” Cardi said about her Saudi experience. “They are very polite. They don’t look at you like you’re poor.” She particularly praised the shopping and dining experiences, saying, “I like everything duty-free, tax-free, discount-free.”

The kingdom’s entertainment boom has transformed Saudi society, with young Saudis now attending mixed-gender concerts and festivals that were unthinkable just a few years ago.

However, this cultural opening exists alongside continued political repression and strict social controls.

The rapper joked about following Saudi rules during a Wednesday Instagram Live session, saying “I don’t like cigarettes. I don’t like weed. I don’t like hookah. I don’t like nothing. I don’t like any of that stuff. I don’t like nothing.”