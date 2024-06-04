Cardi B Blasts Critics Of Her “Multimillion-Dollar” Accent: “I Will Never Change The Way I Talk”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Grammy Award winner also claps back at a hater.

Cardi B has the internet talking about her once again. The New Yorker of Dominican and Trinidadian descent had online trolls clowning how she speaks.

“At what point does making fun of Cardi B’s speech patterns become racist?” an X user asked about the 31-year-old Hip-Hop star. That question garnered a quote-tweet by Cardi.

In response, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker posted, “Awwwww thanks for defending me [pleading face emoji]. FCK THEM. I will never change the way I talk.”

She continued, “I became famous from that, just being myself! Then I started making music and became a millionaire out of it. THIS IS A MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR ACCENT BABBYY OKKKKRRR.”

Awwwww thanks for defending me 🥺



FCK THEM



I will never change the way I talk… I became famous from that just being myself! Then I started making music and became a millionaire out of it.. THIS IS A MULTIMILLION DOLLAR ACCENT BABBYY OKKKKRRR 💁‍♀️ https://t.co/jpezWMBCg0 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 3, 2024

Cardi B recently hopped on the remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” single. The newer version of the track features Cardi taking a direct shot at Massachusetts-bred rapper Bia.

“Wanna Be Remix” led to Bia dropping her “Sue Meee?” diss track directed at Cardi B. The bad blood reportedly began when Bia accused Cardi of copying her style which the Bronx native has denied.

“You should be home with your kids ’cause b####, you speak like second grade,” Bia raps on “Sue Meee?” That line may have sparked the conversation about Cardi’s pronunciation and diction.

When an X user told Cardi B to get in the booth, the Invasion of Privacy album creator hinted that music could be coming. She clapped back, “I’m hopping in the booth after I go to the gym, do this Zoom and get my pedi… GET OFF YOUR BREAK AND MAKE ME A CHEESEBURGER.”

I’m hopping in the booth after I go to the gym ,do this zoom and get my pedi ….GET OFF YOUR BREAK AND MAKE ME A CHEESEBURGER https://t.co/no2N4EmkZx pic.twitter.com/NiVI2H7oTE — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 3, 2024