Cardi B & Offset Spend New Year’s Eve Together At Miami Strip Club

But according to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, that doesn’t mean they have reconciled

Cardi B and Offset have supposedly been estranged for some time, but that’s not how it looked on New Year’s Eve. The husband and wife duo spent the holiday together at a Miami strip club and appeared to be having a good time. In a clip circulating online, Cardi and Offset toss money into the crowd as the music bumps. But according to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, that doesn’t mean they have reconciled. As she said on Twitter, “We not together.. we together when I say so not when you THINK so.”

Offset & cardi b celebrating the new year at the strip club pic.twitter.com/hLljUqgAje — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 1, 2024

The meetup was rather convenient considering both the Migos member and Cardi B were in Miami for a performance at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Offset was performing at LIV, while Cardi was booked poolside. The two were previously spotted together in New York City around Christmas, but Cardi once again denied they were back on.

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and went on to have two children together. However, their relationship has been marred by infidelity rumors since the beginning. More recently, Blueface claimed Offset hooked up with his ex Chrisean Rock. Cardi seemed to have had enough and went on social media to rant about their split.

This motherf###er really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl,” Cardi said. “You really been f###ng feeling yourself, you b#### a## n###a, with your b#### a## album and s##t, and you’ve really been f###ing doing me dirty after so many f###ng years that I motherf###ng helped your a##, not even a f###ing thank you did I get from your b#### a##! I’m so f###ing tired of it!”

Elsewhere she tweeted, “@OffsetYRN you a b#### a## n#### …and trust me imma f###in take it there! Motherf###as will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

Cardi B confirmed their breakup on December 11 after Blueface claimed Offset slept with Chrisean Rock. She wrote: “I don’t know if you guys been getting clues for me from my Lives or from my Stories when I put some certain music or find my own followings. When it comes to today’s events, I don’t know if it’s true. I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.”

She added she didn’t think Offset cheated on her with Rock but also didn’t “care to find out.” She continued, “I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. I’m excited.”