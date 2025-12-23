Cardi B Parties With New Billionaire Buddy Robert Kraft After Patriots Win

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B celebrated alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his luxury suite as boyfriend Stefon Diggs scored a touchdown in the Patriots’ victory.

Cardi B made headlines Sunday when she was spotted celebrating with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his luxury suite at Gillette Stadium, creating an unlikely yet heartwarming moment that had fans buzzing across social media.

The Grammy-winning rapper was dressed to impress in an expensive-looking fur coat and glowing white hair as she watched her boyfriend, Stefon Digg.

New England trailed 24-13 in the fourth quarter before staging a comeback, scoring two late touchdowns to take the lead. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye threw for around 380 yards and two touchdowns as part of his first 300-yard passing game of the season.

The Patriots also forced a late fumble that helped seal the win. With the victory, New England clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2021, improving their record to 12-3 and keeping pace atop the AFC standings.

Heartwarming: Stefon Diggs' rapper girlfriend Cardi B celebrating with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his owner's box after beating the Ravens.



Kraft and Carbi B are extremely close friends.



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QeVZ1Pd7IK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 22, 2025

Kraft’s connection to Hip-Hop culture runs deeper than this single moment with Cardi.

The Patriots’ owner has long supported rap artists, most notably developing a close friendship with Jay-Z. Kraft has also publicly supported Meek Mill, particularly during the Philadelphia rapper’s legal battles, and has been photographed at various Hip-Hop events and award shows.

The Patriots’ victory over Baltimore was significant for multiple reasons beyond the celebrity sightings. The win improved New England’s record to 12-3, keeping them firmly in the AFC playoff race.