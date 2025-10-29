Cardi B Promises New Album in 2026 – “I Want A New Era”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B announced plans for a third album in 2026 during X Spaces, rejecting deluxe edition requests for “Am I the Drama?”

Cardi B made it crystal clear she’s not looking back as she announced plans to drop a third album in 2026, completely shutting down fan requests for a deluxe edition of her latest project.

The Grammy-winning rapper jumped on X Spaces to address her loyal fanbase directly about her future musical plans.

“I hope and pray that in the next year, I don’t have to rap about certain things that I rapped about this album and I’ll be in a better space with men. I kind of know what I want my album to sound like, my next album to sound like. I want to do a project soon,” Cardi B said.

Instead of dwelling on her sophomore effort Am I the Drama?, which dropped in September and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the Bronx native is already plotting her next move.

“I want a new era, new everything, new style. I don’t want to tell you the vibe of the songs that I want it to be like, but I’m already kind of like discussing those type of things with my team because I ain’t got nothing to do but talk and talk and talk and do meetings all f###### day long since my legs ain’t f###### working like that,” the pregnant rap star joked.

The announcement comes after a seven-year gap between her debut Invasion of Privacy and Am I the Drama?, a drought that saw numerous promises and delays. This time around, Cardi B appears determined to maintain momentum, especially as she prepares for her first headlining tour in years.

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” kicks off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California, before wrapping April 17 in Atlanta.

The rapper’s commitment to a faster turnaround suggests she’s learned from the extended wait between albums, recognizing the importance of striking while the iron is hot in today’s fast-paced music landscape.